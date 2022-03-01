New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ministry of External Affairs, while briefing the media on evacuation program for stranded Indians underway in war-hit Ukraine informed that all Indians have been evacuated from Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also informed that in the course of coming 3 days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring out Indian citizens apart from Bucharest and Budapest. “Airports in Poland and Slovak Republic will also be used,” Foreign Secretary said.

“All of our nationals have left Kyiv. The information with us is that we have no more nationals left in Kyiv, nobody has contacted us from Kyiv since. All our inquiries reveal that each and every one of our nationals has come out of Kyiv,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

First tranche of humanitarian aid items to reach Ukraine shortly

It was informed that a flight left on Tuesday morning carrying the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, through Poland. “The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. Another flight tomorrow will carry a 2nd consignment, also through Poland,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

“Besides medicines, we have a number of other items that are also there which will be of humanitarian use in Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla added.

Total Indians in Ukraine now around 8,000

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India had an estimated 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine at the time that MEA issued its first advisory. He added that evacuation from Kharkiv is now the government's top priority. “From that number approximately 12,000 have since left Ukraine, which is 60 per cent of the total number of our citizens in Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

“Of the remaining 40 per cent, roughly half remain in conflict zone in Kharkiv, Sumy area and the other half have either reached the western borders of Ukraine or are heading towards the western part of Ukraine. They are generally out of conflict areas,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma