Indians Can Get US Visa Appointments Abroad Amid Long Waiting Period In Country

The US embassy in India on Sunday announced that Indians who are travelling abroad can get a visa appointment in the destination country. This move comes amid ongoing measures to reduce the waiting period for appointments in India. Despite continued efforts, the appointment waiting period remains over 500 days in most parts of India.

Announcing the latest measure to the cut the backlog, the US embassy used Thailand as an example and said that the country has appointment capacity for B1 and B2 visa (travel and business).

"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months," US embassy, India, tweeted.

The US has introduced additional steps, such as arranging special interviews for first-time applicants and expanding the strength of consular staff to reduce delays in the processing of visas. The US embassy in Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad also held "special Saturday interview days" on January 21 as part of the multifaceted strategy to reduce the visa backlog.

For applicants with prior US visas, the US State Department has also instituted remote processing of interview waiver cases.

Two weeks ago, more than 2,50,000 additional B1/B2 appointments were released by the US mission in India.

According to a senior US visa officer, as quoted by PTI, the US is "putting every ounce of its energy" to eliminate the long visa wait time in India, including sending a cadre of consular officers to the country and opening up its other overseas embassies as far away as Germany and Thailand for Indian visa applicants.

Unlike most countries, India was among the very few nations where applications for US visas increased significantly after travel restrictions relating to the coronavirus were abolished.

Concerns about the lengthy wait times for first-time visa applicants, particularly those applying under the B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories, have grown in India. In October of last year, the wait time for first-time B1/B2 visa applicants in India was almost three years.