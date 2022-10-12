Indian-Origin Student Killed In US: Accused Korean Roommate Says 'Sorry', Alleges Blackmail

An Indian-origin student Varun Manish Chheda was murdered in his dormitory at the prestigious Purdue University a few days ago. He was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of the campus last Wednesday. After an initial investigation, it was suspected that his roommate Ji Min "Jimmy" Sha, a junior cybersecurity major and international student from Korea allegedly stabbed the student to death and now as per the latest developments in the same, it has been learnt that the accused student is "very sorry" for killing his friend and he also revealed that he had been "blackmailed", according to a media report.

Sha, 22, made his first court appearance on Friday before Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah Wyatt since being arrested for allegedly stabbing Varun Chheda to death. "I was blackmailed," the suspect said when he was asked about a motive for the crime.

Further, the accused said that "I am very sorry." Last week, Sha appeared to mutter "I love my family" as he was hauled to jail for allegedly killing Chheda.

Sha called the police at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to say he had fatally stabbed his roommate in their room at McCutcheon Hall.

Police found Chheda in a chair and Sha covered in what appeared to be blood, according to the outlet. They also observed what they believed to be blood spattered on the wall, along with a pool of blood and a folding knife on the floor.

According to preliminary autopsy results, Chheda died of "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries," and the manner of death was a homicide. The suspect allegedly admitted that the knife was his and that he had used it to kill his roommate. Indiana police described the crime as an "unprovoked and senseless" murder.

On the murder of a student, University President Mitch Daniels said Chheda's death was as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus," adding that our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event".