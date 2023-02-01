'Common Man Ignored', 'Opportunistic': Oppn Slams Union Budget 2023

AS THE Union Finance Minister on Wednesday announced, political leaders across the country began expressing their opinion regarding the same. While the leaders of the ruling government welcomed the announcements, the Opposition accused the Centre of failing to address the problems of poor rural labour and unemployment.

"This is a middle-class bonanza budget but PM has spoken about inclusive growth. This has been an inclusive budget. There was something for SC, ST, OBC, women and elderlies," said union minister Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, West Bengali Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Union Budget "totally opportunistic" and "anti-people".

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called it a revolutionary budget and said that it will give relief to every section of society.

"It was a revolutionary budget that will give relief to every section of society. New income-tax rates give relief to individuals. The outlay for PM Awaas Yojana has been enhanced by 66 per cent in this budget, I welcome this," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "There are some good things in UnionBudget 2023 but there was no mention of MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment & inflation. Some fundamental questions remained to be answered."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that the budget lacks solution to price-rise, inflation, and unemployment. He also mentioned that the poor got just words and rhetoric, adding that only the big industrialist are going to be benefitted for the budget.

"Tax rebate up to Rs 7 Lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation and price-rise, it’s like drop in ocean for middle class," he added.

"There is nothing in Budget 2023. It is like ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ - nothing comes true when you wake up after a dream. Also, nothing was mentioned about how to control inflation and unemployment," said Rajiv Ranjan, JD(U) MP.

Samajwadi Party leader dimple Yadav said that the budget has been presented keeping the elections in mind, adding that some relaxations has also been given to the middle class. "Govt hasn't said anything about MSP for farmers, employment and youth. Railways also ignored in this budget. It has been a disappointing budget," she said.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti mentioned that it is the same budget that is being presented since the last 8-9 years. " Taxes increased, money not being spent on welfare schemes and subsidies. Tax being collected for some crony capitalists and big businessmen. Public should benefit from taxes but it's breaking their back," she stated.

"Budget 2023 is a pro-corporate budget. All interests of Adani are fulfilled in this budget, but the common man has been ignored. This budget is for Adani, Ambani, Gujarat," said Congress leader K Suresh.

