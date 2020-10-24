According to news agency ANI, the Pakistan Army's quadcopter, made by a Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down when it was flying over its own position there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army troops on Saturday morning shot down Pakistan Army's quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

more details awaited.

Posted By: Talib Khan