New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after clinical trials of one of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were suspended in the United Kingdom, the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday cleared that the Indian trails for the said vaccine are underway and have not faced any issues so far.

“We (Serum Institute of India) can't comment on reports of AstraZeneca pausing the trials in the UK, other than that they have been paused for review and shall restart soon. The Indian trials are continuing and we have faced no issues at all,” the SII said in a statement.

AstraZeneca trails in the UK were put on hold on Tuesday after a volunteer developed an ‘unexplained’ illness. The pharmaceutical firm said that it is investigating whether a recipient's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of the shot. The company, however, did not reveal the location of the volunteer or the nature and the severity of the illness developed in the volunteer.

"As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow the review of safety data by an independent committee," a spokesperson for the company said.

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials,” the spokesperson added.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker by volume, has partnered with AstraZeneca and Oxford University to manufacture their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

