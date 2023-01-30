Indian Trial Courts Imposed 165 Death Sentences In 2022 Highest In Two Decades

INDIAN trial courts imposed 165 death sentences in 2022, the highest in one year in the last two decades, said a report titled 'Death Penalty in India, Annual Statistics Report, 2022' said, reported PTI.

As many as 539 prisoners were on death row by the end of 2022, which, according to the same report, is the highest since 2016. The number of prisoners living under the death sentence witnessed a rise of 40 per cent since 2015.

"The large death row population signals the continued imposition of a high number of death sentences by trial courts with a low rate of disposal by appellate courts," the report issued by Project 39A of the National Law University (NLU) said.

It also added that over 50 per cent cases, where the death penalty was imposed, were cases registered under charges of sexual assault.

The highest number of death sentences in 2022 was also because of an Ahmedabad bomb blast case in which 38 people were sentenced to death. As per the report, it represented the largest number of people sentenced to death in a single case since 2016.

The Supreme Court and high courts decided 11 and 68 matters related to death sentencing, respectively, the report said.

"From the 68 cases decided by the high courts, involving 101 prisoners, three prisoners had their death sentences confirmed, 48 saw their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, 43 were acquitted of all charges and six had their cases remitted to the trial court," the NLU report added.

It mentioned that the Bombay High Court also extended the sentence of one prisoner from life imprisonment to the death penalty in a dacoity and murder case and this was the second case of enhancement since 2016.

"Among the 11 cases decided by the Supreme Court, involving 15 prisoners, the court acquitted five prisoners of all charges, commuted death sentences to life imprisonment for eight prisoners and confirmed the death penalty for two prisoners," the report said.

"Although appellate courts have continued to commute the majority of death sentences decided in the year, worryingly, these commutations have increasingly resulted in the imposition of life imprisonment without remission," it said.

Out of the total number of people who were given a death sentence, the highest number was from Uttar Pradesh (100), followed by Gujarat (61), Jharkhand (46), Maharashtra (39) and Madhya Pradesh (31).

