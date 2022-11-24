Indian Travellers With Single Name On Passports Can't Fly To THIS Country

INDIANS travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been restricted as the authorities have informed business partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on their passport travelling on a tourist, visit, or other types of visa will not be permitted to enter or exit the UAE with effect from Monday. This means that both first and last names need to be clearly declared.

"As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE,” the statement from IndiGo to travel agents on Monday stated.

It is to be noted that passengers travelling to the UAE on residential or employment visas are, however, exempted from the rule.

"However, passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the "First Name" and "Surname" columns,” the statement by Indigo airline said.

The airline also asked people to contact their account manager or visit their website goindigo.com, for further details.

The Indian Express reported that several airline carriers, including Air India Express and SpiceJet, have instructed UAE visitors to make sure that both their primary (First Name) and secondary (Surname/Last Name) identities are listed in their passports.

Following the implementation of the new guidelines by several airlines, a number of Indian citizens whose surnames are not listed on their passports are being barred from flying out of the country, Dubai-based Khaleej Times reported, cited by Indian Express.

Travel agents are advising individuals to wait for more information before applying for a visa or making any modifications to their existing documents, even though the new restrictions are applicable right away.