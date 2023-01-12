'Indian Side Unaffected': Assam Rifles On Myanmar's Air Strike

File image of the Farkawan village near the India-Myanmar border.(Reuters)

THE ASSAM Rifles said on Thursday that the Indian side was unaffected during the aerial strike. This announcement comes two days after the Myanmar military reportedly bombed a rebel camp along the country's border with India. A few local leaders also claimed that one shell fell in Mizoram's Champai district.

A senior officer talking to the news agency PTI confirmed that several explosions occurred in the neighbouring country along the international boundary

A senior official also said that an official order would be issued regarding the matter soon after the verification of the details.

"I have sent a magistrate of the area concerned to verify the claims being made by some locals. An official report in the matter can be expected by Thursday evening," Champhai deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

After the verification, a detailed report will be sent to higher authorities.

According to PTI, Lalramliana, the president of the Farkawan village council, said that a bomb was dropped near the Tiau river on the Mizoram side. Also, a truck owned by the village council member was damaged during the explosion.

On Tuesday, the Myanmar military junta, reportedly launched aerial strikes on Camp Victoria, the military headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA).

On the condition of anonymity, a CNA leader told PTI that the attack killed five people, including two women, and injured 15 others.

The DC of Champhal said that the initial reports by the administration suggest that eight explosions have occurred in the neighbouring country.

"We have not received any report of casualties as it is not a matter of our concern. It is an internal issue of a foreign country," he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long border with Myanmar, and is currently hosting people who fled the neighbouring country after military junta seized power in February 2021.

(With Inputs from PTI)