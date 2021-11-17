New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday shared the glimpse of Indian Railways’ first pod hotel that was inaugurated at Mumbai Central railway station by the minister of state for railways, Raosaheb Danve.

A Pod room or a hotel is also termed as capsule hotel and has a number of small compact rooms that contain beds. The concept of these capsule hotels originated in Japan to provide pocket-friendly and good accommodation to travellers. India drew inspiration from there to set up a Urbanpod at Mumbai central for the passengers.

Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy," the Ministry of Railways wrote while sharing photos on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

The pod hotel at Mumbai Central is spread over an area of approximately 3000 square feet with a mezzanine floor, is located on the first floor of the station building, and has 48 capsule-like rooms including classic pods, private pods, and separate pods for women and the differently-abled.

The pod hotel named Urbanpod by Indian Railways comprises of 3 categories - 30 classic pods, 7 ladies, 10 private pods, and one pod for differently-abled passengers. Here the classic and ladies pods are for a single guest while the private pod has extra space within. The differently-abled pod can fit two guests easily.

Pod room fare at Mumbai Central:

For a pod hotel for 12 hrs, the price is set to Rs 999.

For a pod hotel for 24hrs, the price is set to Rs1999.

For a private pod for 12 people for 12 hrs, the price is Rs 1,249.

For a private pod for 12 people for 24 hrs, the price is Rs 2499.

As per Hindustan Times, the pod rooms will also offer free Wi-Fi and use washrooms, luggage, and shower rooms in the common area in the hotel premises. Guest staying at the hotel will have access to televisions, mobile charging points, and reading lights inside the air-conditioned pod capsules in the hotel.

Posted By: Ashita Singh