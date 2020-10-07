The Railway Board has given approval to zones for 39 new trains

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Railway Board has given approval to zones for 39 new trains, the Ministry of Railways announced on Wednesday, adding that the services will be introduced as special services for an early convenient date. The development comes days after Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains between October 15 and November 30.

The 39 trails belong to following categories -- Duranto (4 trains), AC Express (9 trains), Rajdhani (3 trains), Shatabdi (8 trains), Double Decker (4 trains), Vande Bharat (1 train), and Yuva Express (1 train).

Check the full list of these trains here:

Railway Board today gave approval to zones for 39 new trains. These services will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date: Ministry of Railways, Government of India pic.twitter.com/UloAYzxZBS

Earlier in the day, IRCTC has announced that it willl restart the operation of"private" Tejas Express trains amid growing passenger demand due to the festive season. The Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains will start running from October 17, nearly seven months after the services were suspended in view of the covid pandemic.

Both the Tejas trains have been received very well by passengers for their quality of services and punctuality. IRCTC, by offering to compensate travellers for late running of the trains, ensured the trains are properly monitored and run on time.he two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja