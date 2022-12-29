Indian Railways To Run Special Trains Between Delhi And Vaishno Devi And Bihar; Check Details

Indian Railways has announced special trains for devotees who are planning to visit Vaishno Devi.

THE Indian Railways, the fourth-largest national railway system in the world, have declared that they will operate special trains for pilgrims who want to travel to Vaishno Devi. With this, the Indian Railways also revealed that starting on December 29, special trains will run twice weekly between Darbhanga, Bihar, and Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi.

Just like every special train, these two special trains will have AC, sleeper, and general class coaches. If you are wondering about the timings, train number, and other details, these might help you plan your journey:

01635 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra special train – will leave New Delhi on December 30 at 11.30 PM and arrive in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra the following night at 11.20 PM.

01636 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi special train – will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on January 1 at 11.50 PM and arrive in New Delhi at 11.40 AM.

This train makes stops at Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi Jn, Bairgania, and Raxaul Jn. Stations in Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad.

The train will make stops along the way at the stations in Ludhiana, Punjab; Jalandhar Cantt, Haryana; and Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, and Ambala Cantt, Haryana. The train will also stop at Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations in Jammu.

Here is a list of the special train schedules for Delhi-Bihar and Bihar-Delhi. The Bihar-Delhi Train Schedule is as follows:

05527 Darbhanga – Anand Vihar Terminal - Weekly Special train – from December 29, 2022, to March 30, 2023, will depart from Darbhanga every Thursday and Sunday at 01.15 PM, arriving at Anand Vihar Terminal at 1:00 PM the following day.

05528 Anand Vihar Terminal – Darbhanga Bi-Weekly Special train –from December 30, 2022, to March 31, 2023, will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 3:30 p.m. every Friday and Monday and arrive in Darbhanga at 3:45 p.m. the following day.

The following stations will see stops by the trains: Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi Junction, Bairgania, Raxaul Junction, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad.

You can book your tickets on the official website of IRCTC or any third party applications.