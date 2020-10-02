Indian Railways has announced 200 special trains for the passengers during the festive season. The additional trains will run from October 15 to November 30.

New Delhi | Jagran news Desk: Amid the onset of the festive season, Indian Railways has decided to induce 200 additional trains to avoid overcrowding. These special trains are set to be run from October 15 on the specific routes. According to a report published by Dainik Jagran, Railway Board Chairman and CEO V.K. Yadav on Thursday said that the national transporter is planning to run 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 in the festive season to avoid passenger rush.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways had suspended all passenger, express and mail trains in March. After that, 15 special Rajdhani trains were resumed from Delhi to different parts of the country from May 12. During unlock 3, national railways had started long-route trains from June 1. The ministry has also allowed 80 additional trains to run on specif routes from September 12. Now, the Indian Railways has shown green signal to these special train in mid-October. Indian Railways will also run clone trains on some routes, said reports.

Yadav on Thursday said that they have held a meeting with the general managers of the zone and directed them to consult the local administration and review the status of coronavirus infection. A report has been sought from them and based on this about 200 special trains will be run during the festive season. The condition of the COVID-19 and need of the passenger trains will be monitored on daily basis, he added.

According to the reports by Dainik Jagran, Chitrakoot Express, which connects Jabalpur to Lucknow and Kanpur to Madhya Pradesh, will run from October 6. The other routes for these special trails will be announced by the IRCTC on its official website.

Posted By: Srishti Goel