Indian Railways To Launch Vande Bharat Metro Services Soon; Know Key Features, Other Details

AFTER the Vande Bharat Express trains which are operating across the country, Indian Railways will launch the Vande Metro services in near future. This announcement was made after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday, where she allotted the highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for the railways. Presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014.

Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, will be developed by the Railways for people living around big cities to travel to and fro in comfort between their place of work and hometowns, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Vande Metro services will be launched with an aim to help people in big cities to travel between their places of work and hometowns. The design and production of Vande Metro will be completed this year.

Addressing a press conference, Vaishnaw also said India will get its first Hydrogen train by December 2023 which will be completely indigenously manufactured. It will initially be run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla.

"We are also developing Vande Metro... Around big cities, there are large habitations from where people would like to come to the big city for work or leisure, and go back to their home place. For that, we are coming up with a Vande Bharat equivalent of Vande Metro. This year the design and production will be completed, and in the next financial year, a ramp-up of production of the train will be done," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Vande Metro: All You Need To Know

- The Railways is already working on a sleeper version of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains.

- Trains will be of eight coaches and will be like a metro train.

- Vande Bharat Metro will be like a rapid shuttle-like experience for passengers.

- A senior railway official said the decision to run Vande Bharat trains with a shorter car composition will prove a boon to passengers, especially traders, students and the working class people who want to visit different big cities.

- Vande Metro is being developed to help people travel in comfort from their hometowns to offices in big cities.

- The Ministry of Railways has directed the General Managers (GMs) of Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Lucknow-based Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) to roll out the rakes of eight-car Vande Bharat trains at the earliest.