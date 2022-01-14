New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to enhance travelling experience and improve the railway infrastructure in the country, the Indian Railways has decided to introduce a superfast train between Delhi and Hisar in Haryana. This comes as a piece of good news for people living in both cities as it will ease their travelling experience.

According to media reports, the preparation for the new train route is underway, and the Ministry of Railways will get the required elevated railway line laid on the route. Giving details about the project, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr. Kamal Gupta said the initiative is taken to enhance and boost the connectivity between Delhi and Hisar Airport. With this move, Hisar airport can further be developed into an aviation hub.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar already had a conversation regarding the details of the new route with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The distance between Delhi and Hisar is 180 km and is at present being covered in four hours by a normal train. Once the superfast train starts with its operation, then the distance can be covered within two and a half hours.

Ten new railway stations will be built, and a road will be constructed under the elevated railway line of Rohtak for the superfast train, which will run between Delhi and Hisar.

With the help of this move, more air traffic from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would be directed to Hisar’s airport. It should be noted that the process of acquiring land in the area of Prithla and Palwal will commence soon and a link will be made in order to connect the corridor.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen