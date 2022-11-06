Indian Railways To Compensate Commuter Rs 50,000 For Faulty AC In Duronto Express

A MUMBAI High Court on Sunday ordered Indian Railways to pay up a hefty compensation to a passenger after he complained about non-function air-conditioners in Duronto Express. Now, Indian Railways has to pay Rs 50,000 to the commuter who approached the commission complaining about the non-functioning of AC of the train. The district consumer commission directed the railways to hand over the complainant, who is a senior citizen, Rs 35000 for mental agony and Rs 15000 towards litigation costs.

According to a complaint filed by a passenger named Shivshankar Ramshringar Shukla, the AC system wasn’t functioning while the daytime temperature was over 40-degree Celsius. Shukla who is a resident of Mumbai had booked a first-class AC ticket on Duronto Express to return to the city from Allahabad in June 2017.

Let us tell you that during the journey when Shukla and other co-passengers complained about the AC to TTE and technical at the time of departure, they were assured that the temperature would go down once the train starts running. However, later the passengers were informed that there was a gas leak in the AC system.

Meanwhile, despite stopping at two stations for repair, the issue was not resolved and the journey of 20 hours continued without AC. Since the AC compartments were closed ones, there was no ventilation, causing difficulties for the passengers, Shukla noted in his complaint.

Upon reaching his destination in Mumbai, Shukla approached the consumer commission and filed a complaint against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the General Manager of the Central Railway, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and the Ministry of Railways.

However, it was argued by Railways that the consumer commission has no jurisdiction over the refund claims as they shall be dealt with by the Railway Claims Tribunal. They also said that the ticket deposit receipt for the refund was not filed within the stipulated 20 hours.

5 years later, the South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission agreed with the complainant and said it is the railway's responsibility to ensure the proper functioning of its facilities. It also said that commuters suffered mental and physical trauma during the journey and ordered the railway to compensate them.