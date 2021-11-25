Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Central Railway on Wednesday (November 24) announced a reduction in the prices of platform tickets at major stations in Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations. The changes will be effective from November 25, i.e. today.

Earlier this year, the Mumbai division of the Central Railway had increased the price of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at these stations to tackle overcrowding amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Now again, the prices of platform tickets have been reduced.

"It has been decided to reduce the price of platform tickets in view of the relaxation of restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 Pandemic. The price of platform tickets at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations has been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 10," said the official notification issued by the Central Railway.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it added.

Furthermore, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also decided to resume the service of cooked meals in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Gatiman Express trains.

"Presently, it will be applicable for only Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Gatiman category of trains. For those passengers, who already booked tickets in advance, some directions have been given to the service provider," an official order read.

Also, the Ministry of Railways recently decided to discontinue the COVID-19 special trains and restore the number, fare, and categorization of regular trains. These trains are currently operating as 'Mail/Express Special' and 'Holiday Special' due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 960 new coronavirus infections and 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases remained below 10,000 for the fourth straight day, the health department said on Wednesday evening. The caseload in the state increased to 66,32,257 and the death toll to 1,40,807, it added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha