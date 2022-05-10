New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Railways has taken a special initiative for mothers travelling with infants and announced a new addition in the train berths on the occasion of mother's day. They introduced a foldable 'baby seat to make train journeys more comfortable travelling with their child.

Announcing this new initiative, Northern Railway Lucknow Division tweeted, "Happy Mother's Day. A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers travelling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @GM_NRly".

Happy Mother's Day.

A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @GM_NRly pic.twitter.com/w5xZFJYoy1 — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) May 8, 2022

A baby seat is attached to the lower train berth and it is secured with a stopper. This has been introduced in the Lucknow mail-in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth number 12 and 60. Northern Railway Lucknow Division also shared the pictures of the baby berth on their official Twitter account.

Divisional mechanical engineer of Lucknow division Atul Singh talked to the Time of India about these baby berth seats and said, "The baby berth is attached with the main lower berth. Attached with hinges, the berth is foldable. When not in use, it can be secured with a stopper." He further added, "The dimensions of the baby berth are 770mm in length, 255mm in width and 76.2mm in height. It also has straps to secure the baby".

Recently, Indian Railways announced the first digital locker in Jabalpur Railway Station. The digital locker will ensure safety of passengers' luggage. The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Railways tweeted, "Digital Locker installed to enhance safety. In a bid to redevelop and transform Stations, Jabalpur Railway Station, WCR has installed a first of its kind digital locker that will ensure safety of passengers' luggage as the lockers can only be opened using a unique 4 digit code."

Digital Locker installed to enhance safety.



In a bid to redevelop and transform Stations, Jabalpur Railway Station, WCR has installed a first of its kind digital locker that will ensure safety of passengers' luggage as the lockers can only be opened using a unique 4 digit code. pic.twitter.com/xC8qFdincG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 7, 2022

Posted By: Simran Srivastav