New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to update the IRCTC app and provide travellers with more leniency, the Indian Railways on Monday said it has decided to double the number of online tickets that can be booked per user ID through the IRCTC website and app. Currently, the Indian Railways app allows a maximum of 6 ticket bookings from one user ID.

To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking a maximum of six tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID, which is not Aadhaar linked.

For the user ID which is Aadhaar linked, the limit for booking the number of tickets per user ID has been increased to 24 tickets in a month from the earlier 12 tickets in a month.

The condition for this category is that the user ID should be Aadhaar linked and one of the passengers on the ticket to be booked should be verifiable through Aadhaar.

Here's a step-by-step process on how a user can link your Aadhaar with IRCTC account:

-IRCTC User is required to get him/herself Aadhaar verified using the Aadhaar KYC option in My Profile.

-Users’ Aadhaar will be verified through an OTP on their mobile number linked with their Aadhaar ID.

-On successful submission of OTP, the user will become Aadhaar verified.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh