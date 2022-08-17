Indian Railways Denies Change In Ticket Booking Norms For Kids Below 5 Years

The news of Indian Railways changing its ticket booking policy and demanding full charges for seats for children aged below 5 years is being reported by several media websites. According to those reports, modifications have been made in ticket booking policies of IRCTC, according to which, travellers with kids below 5 years have to pay full fare for ticket booking. However, Indian Railways has marked all such claims of the media houses 'Misleading'.

"These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. "

'On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5-year-old child if they want. And if they don't want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier," the statement from Railways said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav commented on the same, taunting BJP for 'charging extra from a 1-year-old child' he wrote, "Thank the BJP government, which imposed full rail tickets on 1-year-old children, that they did not say that extra tickets would be charged from pregnant women. The train was no longer for the poor. Now people will cut the full ticket of BJP."

Let us tell you that Indian Railways doesn't charge an amount for kids below 5 years. As per a circular by Indian Railways, kids below 5 years of age don't need a reservation for travelling and can travel on a train without a ticket for free of cost.

IRCTC Rules For Booking Tickets For Children Here:

As per irctc, if you are taking a full berth for the kid between 5-11 years of age, only then full fare has been paid to the Railways. If you don't take a berth for 0-5 years you don't have to pay any fare.

Age 0-4 years: Free of cost for kids if you select Infant berth/ Infant with no berth depending on the train.

Age 5-11 years: Full charge if you select the whole berth, half price if you select a child seat without berth

Age 12 years onwards: Full charge for everyone