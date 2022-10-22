Indian Railways Cancels Around 90 Trains On Dhanteras 2022, Check Full List Here

On Dhanteras 2022 or October 22nd, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) cancelled over 80 trains due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, law and order situation, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks today.

Around 87 trains have been fully cancelled, while 22 trains are partially cancelled for Saturday. The list of trains that have been cancelled includes trains running from various Indian cities such as Pune, Pathankot, Satara, and Nagpur, among others.

Also, many trains have also been diverted and rescheduled too as a consequence of operational works which are to be laid on tracks, and natural disasters. Meanwhile, for prior information, there is a high chance that trains can get cancelled on October 23rd also.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 22:

Here's how you can check if your train is cancelled: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website - indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Step 2: Now, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the 'Cancelled Trains' option

Step 4: Now, select the Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes, and other details.

Meanwhile, passengers must know that they need not worry about their refunds as, those who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website they will automatically get their amount back as a refund would be initiated to their account. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.