What Is Trains At A Glance? How To Check Train Departure, Arrival, Delay Timings Through TAG

Indian Railways is the lifeline for the entire nation. The railways consist of thousands of trains that take people from one place to another. Daily lakhs of people travel from one state to another through Indian Railways. In order to provide more convenience to people, the railways will be releasing the new 'All India Railway Time Table' also known as 'Trains At A Glance (TAG)' from October 1, 2022, and it will be effective from the same day.

"Indian Railways to release it's new All India Railway Time Table known as “Trains At A Glance (TAG)” w.e.f. 1st October 2022. It will be available on Indian Railways’ official website i.e. indianrailways.gov.in," the Ministry of Railways in a press release said.

Meanwhile, the 'Trains at a Glance (TAG)' will be available for people in a form of an 'e-book'. This move comes as a part digitalisation of the train timetable and this e-book can be downloaded from IRCTC, the Ministry of Railways said.

"As a part of the digitalization of train Time Table, Trains at a Glance (TAG) to be available as ‘e-Book’ which can be downloaded from IRCTC website," Ministry of Railways added.

What is 'Trains At A Glance tag'?

The Trains At Glance consists of schedules of 700 trains operating in the Indian Railway’s network. The train at glance consists of the departure and arrival of the trains along with their stoppage. Every year the railways publish the train at glance for passengers to have a better understanding of schedules.

Earlier, people had to buy these booklets from the counter. However now with digitalisation, people can download e-booklets now.

How To Check Train Departure, Arrival, Delay Timings Through TAG

Method 1: Know the train numbers

The TAG consists of the train number index and an express train basically has a pair of 4 digits. Commuters can find table numbers against each of the train numbers.

Method 2: Know the train name

The TAG has an index of train names and these names are listed in alphabetical order. In order to look for the name, commuters need to go to the index and look for the table number indicated against it.

Method 3: Using the route map

The third method can be to look for the maps. The TAG consists of two maps. While the first map is a schematic route map, the second one is a large Indian Railways network map.

In the first map, routes with the table numbers are marked, which will help the person look for the route through the corresponding tables. With this people can find the trains operating on those routes.

A total of 3,240 mail and express trains run on Indian Railways. Further, the railways also consist of 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains. Meanwhile, as per the timetable, a total of 106 new services were introduced to the railways during the year 2021-22. On the other hand, the frequency of 24 services has been increased, whereas 212 services have also been extended.