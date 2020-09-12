These new trains are in addition to the existing 230 special trains being run by the railways. Now, the total number of special trains being run by the Indian Railways have reached 310 or 155 pairs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Railways have started running 80 new special trains from Saturday, September 12. The reservations bookings for these special trains have already started from September 10. The railways have made reservations mandatory to travel in these trains and those without reservations will not be allowed to enter the Railway station. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Railways have asked passengers to reach the station at least 90 minutes before the schedulled departure of their train so that mandatory protocols can be completed.

These new trains are in addition to the existing 230 special trains being run by the railways. Now, the total number of special trains being run by the Indian Railways have reached 310 or 155 pairs.

The railways said that the decision to run new 40 pairs of special trains was taken due to the rising demand of passengers. The railways will keep a tab on the number of passengers in these trains and if the numbers are increased, it will run a clone train to accommodate them.

Regular passenger trains services were earlier suspended till 12 August in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis and additional special trains may be run based on the requirement, the national carrier said.

Check the full list of 80 new special trains starting from September 12

The bookings in these new special trains were relatively low on the first day as around 50 per cent of seats remained unbooked. The number of passengers in other special trains is also low as coronavirus fear continues to grip people amid rapid spike in new cases.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma