Indian-Origin Man Drives Tesla Car Off Cliff In US, Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

A 41-year-old man of Indian origin was detained in the United States on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he intentionally drove a Tesla down a cliff while his wife and two children were inside, according to media reports. Following his release from the hospital, Dharmesh A Patel of Pasadena, California, will be booked at the San Mateo County Jail, according to a statement from the highway patrol.

The California Highway Patrol said that Patel, his wife, and their children survived and were rescued on Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County. The two children, including a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were rescued by firefighters who rappelled down the rock. The two adults were rescued from the car by a helicopter team, reported NBC News, an American broadcast television network.

The New York Times newspaper described the rescue operation as almost miraculous. The Tesla was 250 to 300 feet down, the highway patrol was quoted as saying by PTI. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.”

Brian Pottenger, the incident commander for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said witnesses called 911 after the crash. He said that it was “very, very rare” for people to survive such a steep fall and that the children's car seats may have saved their lives.

“We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle. So that actually was a hopeful moment for us,” Pottenger said. The children had moderate injuries, Pottenger said. Authorities plan to book Patel on three counts of attempted murder and two counts of child abuse, said Officer Andrew Barclay, a spokesman for the highway patrol's Golden Gate Division.

