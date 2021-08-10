The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has tied up with app-based units Humsafar India and Okara Fuelogics to making it easy to deliver diesel to people living Mumbai and adjoining areas just at their doorsteps.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Now you can order diesel just through an app sitting at the comfort of your home. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has tied up with app-based units Humsafar India and Okara Fuelogics to deliver diesel to households in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

The app is called 'Fuel Humsafar'. The Humsafar India Company is a doorstep service provider and the 'Fuel Humsafar' app will help in providing diesel to farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets, and other bulk diesel buyers at their doorstep.

IOC issued a statement in this regard on Monday, saying that it has tied up with Humsafar. Meanwhile, Humsafar had earlier partnered with transport and logistics company Okara for this type of service in Maharashtra.

"The main aim of launching this service in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, JNPT, Panvel, and Bhiwandi is to ease the lives of the end-consumers without the hassles of diesel procurement," said Rajesh Singh, chief general manager (Maharashtra office) of Indian Oil Corporation.

Both the companies aim to start doorstep diesel supply services in various cities of the state. Initially, priority will be given to Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Solapur.

He further said this kind of concept will help in the effective distribution of diesel. He said, "It allows fuel start-ups to maintain quality and create the availability of fuel for the consumers."

Earlier, bulk consumers of diesel had to buy it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillages.

Singh further added, "The introduction of doorstep diesel delivery will solve many such problems, and it will provide diesel to bulk consumers in the most legal manner."

Below are the steps through which you can order fuel from the comfort of your house:

Step 1: Install the app on your Android or iOS phone

Step2: Enter your details like location, name, etc.

Step3: Place your order

You will soon receive your order at your doorstep.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen