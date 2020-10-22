The first batch of three women pilots of Indian Navy have been operationalised on Dornier Aircraft by the Southern Naval Command at Kochi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first batch of three women pilots of Indian Navy have been operationalised on Dornier Aircraft by the Southern Naval Command at Kochi. Lieutenant Divya Sharma (from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi), Lieutenant Shubhangi Swaroop (from Tilhar, Uttar Pradesh) and Lieutenant Shivangi (from Muzaffarpur, Bihar) were part of the six pilots belonging to the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) Course, who graduated as ‘Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots at a passing out ceremony held at INS Garuda.

While Lieutenant Shivangi qualified as a naval pilot on 2 December 2019, Lieutenant Divya Sharma and Lieutenant Shubhangi Swaroop qualified 15 days later.

