'Historic Move': Indian Navy Opens Up Special Forces MARCOS For Women

FOR THE first time in any of the three defence services, the Indian Navy has decided to allow women to join its elite special forces, senior officials said on Sunday, Hindustan Times reported.

In the special forces of the army, navy and air force, some of the toughest soldiers who undergo intense training, are capable of mounting a swift and stealthy response in denied territories and have thus far been a male preserve.

“Women in the navy can now become marine commandos (Marcos) if they choose to and meet the criteria. It’s truly a watershed in India’s military history. But no one is directly assigned to special forces units. People have to volunteer for it,” said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named, Hindustan Times reported.

Another official added that women officers and sailors who join the service as Agniveers next year will have the option of volunteering to become Marcos. The Macron has been trained for multiple tasks and can perform on land, sea and air.

These commandos have the capability of carrying out covert operations against enemy warships, offshore installations, and other crucial assets, as well as observation and reconnaissance missions to assist naval operations. They can also fight terrorists in a maritime environment, and have been deployed in Kashmir's Wular lake area in a counterterrorism role.

“From special operations to flying to warship duties, no wing of the navy now bars women. It has transformed itself into a fully gender-neutral force. If you have what it takes, there’s no dearth of opportunities,” said a third official, HT quoted.

As the navy gets ready to induct women into the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre for the first time, the wing of the special forces is now open to women.

The first class of Agniveers, which includes women, are being trained at the INS Chilka training facility in Odisha, and the navy is closely monitoring their progress. Among the 3,000 Agniveers recruited into the navy, 341 were female.

Three decades after the military commissioned its first batch of women officers in the short-service stream, the armed forces have come a long way and are now offering them a raft of opportunities that have given them new hard-earned identities, empowered them and helped bridge the gender gap significantly in a traditionally male-dominated field.