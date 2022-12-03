Indian Navy Keeping Close Watch On Movements Of Chinese Vessels: Naval Chief Hari Kumar

Admiral R. Hari Kumar(ANI)

THE CHIEF of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, said on Saturday that India keeps a close watch on various Chinese military and research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Speaking to the media ahead of Navy Day, he said Chinese ships, including those under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy and research and fishing vessels, operate in the Indian Ocean Region.

“There are a lot of Chinese ships which operate in the Indian Ocean Region. We have about 4-6 PLA Navy ships, then some research vessels which operate. A large number of Chinese fishing vessels operate in the Indian Ocean Region. We keep a close watch on all developments," he said, as quoted by the News 18 website.

Talking about the maritime security situation, he said almost sixty other extra-regional forces are always present in the Indian Ocean Region.

“We are aware it is a vital region where there’s a large amount of trade transits and energy flow happens. Our job is to see that India’s interests in the maritime domain are protected," he said, as quoted by the News18 website.

The statement came ahead of a Chinese spy ship, the Yuan Wang 5, which is likely to head towards the IOR. India has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) area warning in the Sea of Andaman for a range of about 500 km.

China claims the spy ship to be a research vessel, and it entered the IOR in November, indicating the country’s dominance in the region.

Yuan Wang 5, according to the Pentagon, is capable of tracking missiles. It may also pose threats to space stations and nuclear plants.

Earlier, China also objected to the Indo-US joint military exercises in Uttarakhand, to which the USA said that it's none of their (China’s) business.

The Indian foreign ministry also strongly responded after China said the exercises in Auli, which is about 100 kilometres from the border, violated the spirit of two border agreements.

