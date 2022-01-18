Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Three Indian Navy personnel were killed in an explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. Eleven sailors with injuries are being treated at the local naval hospital, further reported while quoting its sources.

The three navy personnel lost their lives in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control and no major material damage has so far been reported.

INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, ANI quoted Indian Navy officials as saying.

About INS Ranvir

Affiliated to the Regiments of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts, INS Ranvir is first of Ranvir class destroyers, commissioned into Indian Navy in April 1986. The weapons on-board INS Ranvir include surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft and anti-missile guns, torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets.

"रणवीर" means bravery & valour of warriors who fight in battle.

The ship & her crew proudly live up to the motto "समरे विजयी" - Victorious in War.

Ship's crest - two crossed traditional axe-like weapons with a dagger in the centre, on a background of Blue sky & ocean waves (3/4). pic.twitter.com/pPQO7axVCT — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 26, 2020

INS Ranvir's maritime roles include coastal and offshore patrols, monitoring of sea lines communication, maritime diplomacy, counter terrorism and anti piracy operations.

A navy warship's association with an Army regiment is more of a tradition than an operational identity. It is done as a mark of honor and integration of the services with each other. By affiliating a warship with a regiment gives the troops knowledge and experience over the ship with regular tours.

This makes both the army personnel and sailors to develop camaraderie and understand each other's operating procedures and lifestyle. INS Ranvir's association with Indian Army's regiments of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts depict the integration and mutual respect between the two forces.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma