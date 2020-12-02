Indian Navy Day 2020: Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to celebrate the victory of the Indian Navy in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Naval Day (Indian Navy Day 2020) is celebrated every year on December 4 in the remembrance of Naval jabbers. Navy Day is celebrated as a celebration of the victory of the Indian Navy in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. On December 3, India's airspace and border area were attacked by the Pakistani Army. This attack started the 1971 war. After that, 'Operation Trident' was launched to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

The operation was launched with a target of Karachi headquarters of the Pakistani Navy. An invading group consisting of a missile boat and two warships attacked a group of ships off the coast of Karachi. For the first time in this war, the ship was attacked with an anti-ship missile. Many ships of Pakistan were destroyed in this attack. During this, the oil tankers of Pakistan were also destroyed.

Navy Day celebration Significance

Navy Day is celebrated commemorating the strength and bravery of the Indian Navy that won the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. On December 4, 1971, the Indian Navy attacked the Karachi naval base of Pakistan under 'Operation Trident'. Keeping in view the success of this operation, Naval Day is celebrated every year on December 4.

History

The Indian Navy is a maritime part of the Indian Army, which was established in 1612. The East India Company formed an army as the East India Company's Marine to protect its ships. Which was later named Royal Indian Navy. After the independence of India, the Navy was re-constituted in 1950 and renamed the Indian Navy.

Importance

The Indian Navy is a well balanced three-dimensional force, there are three basic purposes to observe Navy Day. First, the welfare of serving personnel and their families. Rehabilitation of battle casualties and resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. This also motivates the servicemen and thanks given gesture from all the countrymen.

Posted By: Srishti Goel