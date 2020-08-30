A total of 1350 jails lodged 4.78 lakh prisoners against the actual capacity of 4.03 lakh, as on December 31, 2019. Out of these 4.78 lakh prisoners in 2019, as many as 4.58 lakh were men and 19,913 women.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Indian prisons continued to be overburdened in 2019 with an increasing number of inmates and operated at 118.5 per cent occupancy, while at the same time remained under-staffed by nearly 27,000 personnel, according to the latest data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A total of 1350 jails lodged 4.78 lakh prisoners against the actual capacity of 4.03 lakh, as on December 31, 2019. Out of these 4.78 lakh prisoners in 2019, as many as 4.58 lakh were men and 19,913 women, the data said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Of the 1,350 prisons in the country, 617 were sub jails, 410 district jails, 144 central jails, 86 open jails, 41 special jails, 31 women jails, 19 Borstal School and two other jails. Furthermore, the central jails of the country had the highest capacity of inmates (1.77 lakh) followed by district jails (1.58 lakh) and sub jails (45,071) last year, the data has showed.

The number of inmates in prisons increased to 4.03 lakh in 2019 fro 3.96 lakh in 2018 and 3.91 lakh in 2017, while the number of jails themselves decreased from 1,361 in 2017 to 1,350 by the end of 2019.

The data showed that the highest number of inmates were lodged in central jails (2.20 lakh) followed by district jails (2.06 lakh) and sub jails (38,030). The total number of inmates in women jails were 3,652. By the end of 2019, the occupancy rate in women jails was 56.1 per cent.

The prisoners remained under-staffed by nearly 27,000 personnel in the year 2019. Against the sanctioned strength of 87,599, there were only 60,787 staff members in these prisons, the data has showed.

