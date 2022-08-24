Indian Intel Agencies Likely To Fly To Russia To Question Arrested ISIS Suicide Bomber: Reports

Indian intelligence agencies will likely travel to Russia to question the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suicide bomber, who was planning to target an India politician for allegedly "insulting Prophet Muhammad". The ISIS terrorist, identified as 30-year-old Azamov, was arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) few days back.

According to a report by India Today, teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are expected to travel to Russia to question the ISIS terrorist. Quoting sources, the report said the teams will seek details about Azamov's alleged links with India.

Meanwhile, another report by Hindustan Times has claimed that India has sought about Azamov's interrogation report from the Russian agencies.

According to Russia's FSB, Azamov was recruited by IS's ringleaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey between April and June 2022. It said that Azamov's "ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative".

"The Federal Security Service has identified and apprehended in Russia a member of the outlawed (by the Russian Federation) Islamic State international terrorist organisation. The detainee is a native of a Central Asian country, who planned to commit a terrorist attack against a member of India's ruling circles by blowing himself up," the FSB said in a statement.

Azamov's video has also been released by Russia in which he confessed that he was preparing for a terror attack against an Indian politician for insulting Prophet Muhammad. In the video, he said that he was preparing to enter India via Russia.

"I was supposed to be given things there (in India) to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad," he said while speaking in broken Russian.