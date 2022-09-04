'Indian Industry Has Lost A Shining Star': Politicians, Corporate World Mourn Death Of Cyrus Mistry

Industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died after his car crashed into a divider on Sunday in Maharashtra's Palghar. Mistry was travelling with four people out of which two died on the spot including and the other two have been shifted to the hospital. As soon as the news of his demise surfaced online, condolences poured in.

From Prime Minister Modi to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, several renowned faces have expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022

So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra.



Sincerest condolences to his family members.



May he Rest In Peace.



Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 4, 2022

टाटा समूहाचे माजी अध्यक्ष व माझे बंधुतुल्य सायरस मिस्त्री यांचा अपघाती मृत्यु झाला. मिस्त्री कुटुंबाशी आम्हा सर्वांचे अतिशय जिव्हाळ्याचे संबंध होते.या दुःखद घटनेमुळे मी आजचे सर्व कार्यक्रम पुढे ढकलत आहे,याची कृपया नोंद घ्यावी. नवा कार्यक्रम लवकरच कळविला जाईल. तसदीबद्दल क्षमस्व.🙏 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lOu37Vs8U1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2022

Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of Former TATA Sons Chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/z9ZRMkvsor — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the body of the 54-year-old industrialist has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem. According to the information given by the Palghar police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car smashed into the divider.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mistry was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. In 2012 he had taken over the position of Chairman after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. Further, in 2016, Mistry was ousted from his position.