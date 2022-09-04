'Indian Industry Has Lost A Shining Star': Politicians, Corporate World Mourn Death Of Cyrus Mistry

Famous business tycoon and former Chairman on Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash on Sunday. From Prime Minister Modi to Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, several renowned faces expressed their grief on the unfortunate incident.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Sun, 04 Sep 2022 05:42 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: ANI

Industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died after his car crashed into a divider on Sunday in Maharashtra's Palghar. Mistry was travelling with four people out of which two died on the spot including and the other two have been shifted to the hospital. As soon as the news of his demise surfaced online, condolences poured in.

From Prime Minister Modi to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, several renowned faces have expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, the body of the 54-year-old industrialist has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem. According to the information given by the Palghar police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car smashed into the divider.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mistry was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. In 2012 he had taken over the position of Chairman after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. Further, in 2016, Mistry was ousted from his position.

