New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Government on Thursday slammed media reports that claimed India's mortality rate due to COVID-19 is much higher than the official count. Terming these reports as "fallacious and completely inaccurate", the government said that they are not based on facts and are speculative in nature.

"There have been some media reports based on a published research paper alleging that mortality due to COVID-19 in India is much higher than the official count and actual numbers have been undercounted.

"The study estimates that people between 3.2 million to 3.7 million have died from COVID19 by early Nov 2021 in the country, as compared to official figures of Nov 2021 of 0.46 million (4.6 lakhs)," Health Ministry said in a release.

The government further said that the COVID-19 deaths are compiled regularly at different levels of governance "starting from the Gram Panchayat level to the District-level and State level". "The reporting of deaths is regularly done in a transparent manner," it added.

COVID-19 deaths compiled by Centre

It said that the Centre compiles the deaths independently reported by states. "Furthermore, Government of India has been urging states to update their mortality numbers in case if certain deaths are not reported in time at the field level, and hence remains completely dedicated in getting the correct picture of the pandemic related deaths," it added.

"Government of India has urged States and UTs through several formal communications, multiple video conferences and through the deployment of many Central teams for correct recording of deaths in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

"Therefore, to project that COVID deaths have been under-reported is without basis and devoid of justification," the government said.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

The country reported 30,757 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With this, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315, while the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days.

The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 per cent, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 per cent. There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta