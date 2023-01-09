'Indian Diaspora Our Ambassadors': PM Modi At 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi who attended the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Indore on Monday, said the Indian diaspora are the brand ambassadors of India. A three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated in person after a gap of four years, the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

This year, the theme is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal." This year's event will give the government a platform to connect with Indians living overseas. It will also help in enabling dialogue and the exchange of ideas. More than 3,500 members from around 70 countries have registered for the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention (PBD) Convention.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi called upon Pravasi Bhartiya to strengthen India's unique global vision and its important role in the global order. "I call all Indian diaspora as brand ambassadors of India. You all are 'Rashtradoots'. Your role as India's brand ambassador is diverse. You are a brand ambassador of Make in India, Yoga, Handicraft industry, and at the same time of India's millets," he, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

He further said India is being looked at with hope and curiosity and its voice is being heard on the global stage.



"India is also the host of this year's G20. We do not want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of people's participation. India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge centre but also a skilled capital. Our youth has skills, values, honesty and determination toward work. Our skilled capital can become the world's growth engine," PM said.

Talking about India's presidency of G20, he said that the government want to make the summit not only a diplomatic event but an event of people's participation. "Today India is being looked at with hope and curiosity. India's voice is being heard on the global stage... India is also the host for this year's G20. We do not want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of people's participation," Modi said.

He highlighted the significance of the convention and said, "This Pravasi Bharati Divas is special in so many ways, the nation has entered 'Amrit Kaal'. Our Pravasi Bharatiyas have a significant place in India's journey in the 'Amrit Kaal' and India's global order will be decided by you people."



