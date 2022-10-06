Indian Cough Syrups Under Scanner Due To This Toxic Chemical, Know Its Harmful Effects

AFTER the World Health Organisation (WHO) sounded an alert over Indian made cough syrups, samples of four products manufactured by a Sonipat-based firm have been sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij said Thursday. The development comes a day after the WHO potentially linked the four cough syrups to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

The cough syrups, produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, were found to be "contaminated" and "substandard", the WHO said. Following the world body's alert, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) initiated a probe into the matter.

"The samples have been collected by a team of the DCGA and Haryana's Food and Drugs Administration Department and sent to the CDL, Kolkata for examination," PTI quoted Vij as saying.

The Toxic Chemical Behind WHO Alert

The WHO said laboratory analysis of Maiden cough syrup had confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

The two health ministry sources said that importing countries typically test such products before allowing their use.

The WHO said the Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets but it had only been identified in Gambia.

Harmful Effects Of Diethylene Glycol

The chemical is generally used in antifreeze, brake fluids, cosmetics, and lubricants, according to a paper in the National Library of Medicine under the National Center for Biotechnology Information. The paper also highlighted at least 10 incidents of mass poisoning due to the toxic chemical in the past.

The NIH paper has pointed out these possible effects of the chemical:

- abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea,

- inability to pass urine,

- headache, altered mental state

- acute kidney injury

- kidney and neurological toxicity

- poisoning when consumed via drugs

- renal insufficiency and failure

- can even lead to coma and death

What Is Maiden Pharma?

Maiden, which launched its operations in November 1990, manufactured and exported the syrup only to Gambia, the Indian ministry sources said.

Maiden says on its website it has two manufacturing plants, in Kundli and Panipat, both near New Delhi in Haryana state, and has recently set up another one. It has an annual production capacity of 2.2 million syrup bottles, 600 million capsules, 18 million injections, 300,000 ointment tubes and 1.2 billion tablets.

Naresh Kumar Goyal, a Maiden director said the firm heard about the deaths only on Thursday morning and were trying to find out details. "We are trying to find out the situation because it cropped up only today," Reuters quoted him as saying over phone.

"We are trying to find out with the buyer and all that what has happened exactly. We are not selling anything in India."

Maiden says on its website it sells its products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies)