'Indian Constitution A Remarkable Home-Grown Product Of Self Governance': CJI DY Chandrachud

CHIEF Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Saturday that the Constitution of India is a remarkable home-grown product of self-governance, dignity, and independence, and while some speak of it in entirely adulatory terms, many others are cynical about its success.

CJI Chandrachud, who was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur, said that India's colonial masters did not bestow the Constitution on us.

Referring to the preamble, Chandrachud said that it is a short but very weighty part of the Constitution, and states that, "We the people of India give to ourselves this Constitution".

"This is immeasurably significant because it marks the transition of the people of India from the status of subjects to the status of citizens. The colonial masters did not bestow the Constitution upon us as an act of grace. Ours (Constitution) is a document that is home-grown...a product of self-governance, dignity, and independence," the CJI said.

"The success of our Constitution is generally viewed from two opposite ends of the spectrum. Some people speak of our Constitution in entirely adulatory terms, while others are cynical of the success of our Constitution. The reality is neither here nor there," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The CJI said that we still need to strive to accomplish things such as deep-rooted inequality, which fractured our society at the time of Independence, persists even today.

"When the Constitution is viewed from the context in which it emerged, it is nothing short of remarkable," the Chief Justice of India said, adding the Constitution has made tremendous strides towards a more just and democratic society.

"But much work remains to be accomplished till we rest. The deep-rooted inequality, which fractured our society at the time of Independence, persists even today. The best and surest way to make this inequality a distant dream of the past is to inculcate the spirit of constitutionalism in our society," he said as quoted by nes agency PTI.

Speaking about Babasaheb Ambedkar, the CJI said that Indians are indebted to him for many of the constitutional rights and remedies that we take for granted today.

"The decks were stacked against him because of a society diseased with caste, and yet he persisted and went on to become one of the most towering personalities in the history of our country, probably the world," the CJI said as quoted by news agency PTI.

CJI Chandrachud, quoting William Shakespeare, said, "Parting is such sweet sorrow, and sweet sorrow it is indeed to leave the life you shared with your friends and peers behind." He said students are like freshly fallen snow or freshly fallen rain with no marks made upon them, adding that his advice to them was simple, which was to "be guided by constitutional values in your professional life, and you will not fail".

(With Inputs from PTI)