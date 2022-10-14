Indian Coast Guard Frees Six Fishermen From Pak’s Captivity Along Maritime Border Off Guj Coast

IN A significant success on the high seas, an Indian Coast Guard vessel moved quickly to release Indian fishermen who were being taken to a Pakistani port by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

According to Indian Coast Guard officials, the incident happened on October 6 after the Indian Coast Guard ship Arinjay received information about an emergency involving the Indian fishing boat Harsiddhi-5 from Jakhau, which was engaged in fishing operations close to the maritime boundary line off the Gujarat coast.

As quoted by news agency ANI, "On receipt of the information regarding distress onboard Harsiddhi, on radio, the ICG ship on patrol immediately proceeded with maximum speed towards the reported position."

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship (PMSS) Barkat's lifebuoys and some fishing boat debris were visible as soon as the ICG ship arrived at the scene. There was also one survivor in the sea.

The ship located the partially conscious survivor and gave him first aid. The survivor then revealed that the Indian fishing boat was sunk as a result of the PMSS Barkat firing on it twice in the early hours of October 6.

The survivor added that six out of the seven crew members were afterwards taken aboard by the Pakistani ship. Upon learning of it, the ICG ship began to move in the direction of the Pakistani bot and sent a message to PMSS Barkat requesting that the Indian crew, who had been taken prisoner on the Indian side of IMBL, be quickly released.

All seven crew members were freed and safely onto the ICG ship at IMBL after the PMSS Barkat complied as soon as possible, according to the officials.

First aid was given to the crew before they were taken to Jakhau.

The occurrence involving the firing and striking of the IFB is being examined, and the problem will be addressed appropriately through the proper channels. An FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.