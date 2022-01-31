New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Coast Guard. ICG will celebrate the 46th Raising Day on February 1, which is Wednesday. India is the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world and it was established in the year 1977.

The ICG has grown into a larger force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.

The motto of the Indian Coast Guard is “Vayam Rakshamah” or “We Protect” in if translated in English.

Indian Coast Guard Day History:

The ICG or Indian Coast Guard force was formally established on August 18, 1978, by the Coast Guard Act of 1978. The interim ICG was established on February 1, 1977, to prevent smuggling activities in coastal regions. The establishment of this force was first proposed by the Indian Navy to provide non-military maritime services to the nation.

The mission of the Indian Coast Guard is offshore security, marine safety and coastal security. It has also been given the task of securing India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Indian Coast Guard Day 2022 Significance:

The ICG provide safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore terminals and other installations.They aim at protecting and providing assistance to fishermen and mariners. The Coast force also provides assistance to the Department of Customs and other authorities in anti-smuggling operations. They overseeLaw enforcement in territorial and international waters.

More about Indian Coast Guard:

-Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) – The Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard is the Chairman of OSCC constituted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), of which the Flag Officer Defence Advisory Group is a member.

-National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority (NMSARCA) – The Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard is the NMSARCA for executing / coordinating search and rescue (SAR) missions

-Lead Intelligence Agency (LIA) – For coastal and sea borders

-Coastal Security – The Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard is the commander of coastal command and is responsible for overall coordination between central and state agencies in all matters relating to coastal security





Posted By: Ashita Singh