New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over a year after the two clashed at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along LAC, the Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a face-off along the Line of Actual Control in the Arunachal Pradesh sector as the patrols of two countries came face to face at one location, news agency ANI reported quoting sources in the defence establishment.

As per the sources, quoted by ANI, the face-off between the troops of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA took place last week and lasted for a few hours before the troops disengaged and Indian troops outnumbered the Chinese at the location. The disengagement between the two sides took place after the talks between the two local commanders as per existing protocols.

However, the defence sources further added that there was no damage to the Indian defences in the face-off that took place between the two sides at the location. Since the India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of LAC between the countries.

"Peace and tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions have been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries," defence sources as quoted by ANI said.

Sources said both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception. Whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides. Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding.

Earlier in August, India and China had disengaged troops from the Gogra heights area and moved them back to their permanent bases. In the 12th round of military talks, India and China had agreed to disengage troops from patrolling point 17A, one of the friction points between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan