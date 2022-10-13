Indian Army's Dog Zoom, Who Helped In Neutralising Terrorists In J-K, Succumbs To Bullet Injuries

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed during the encounter with the forces in Anantnag. Two soldiers were also injured during the encounter, besides Zoom.

By Shivam Shandilya
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 03:52 PM IST
Indian Army Dog 'Zoom' (ANI)

INDIAN Army dog Zoom, who was being treated at the army's veterinary hospital in Srinagar, passed away at around 12 noon on Thursday.

Zoom had undergone surgery on Wednesday and was in stable condition. However, his condition deteriorated on Thursday. According to the Army officials, he was responding well till around 11:45 a.m. when he started gasping suddenly and collapsed.

Army officials informed that Zoom was under treatment at 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

While battling militants in Jammu and Kashmir, the army dog Zoom was injured. He fractured his back limb and suffered facial injuries, according to Indian Army officials. When he was hurt, Zoom was serving with a fighting unit in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Zoom, a Belgian shepherd, was a little over two years old and was active in the service for the last eight months.

The Indian Army on Tuesday shared a video of Zoom, the "brave dog," trained to locate and bring down terrorists. 

Chinar Corps released a video to celebrate and honour the dog's unmatched bravery and valour in spotting and eliminating terrorists.

After receiving specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces began a search and cordon operation in the Tangpawa neighbourhood of south Kashmir late on Sunday.

