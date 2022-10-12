Indian Army’s Dog 'Zoom' Critical After Suffering Bullet Injuries During J-K Terrorist Encounter

INDIAN Army assault dog Zoom, who sustained serious injuries in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, is in critical condition and will be under close observation for the next 24 hours, the officials said on Wednesday.

"Army dog Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on his face were treated. The next 24-48 hours are critical and he is under close observation of the medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar," Indian Army officials as quoted by news agency ANI said.

The assault dog who has been specially trained to locate and bring down terrorists was a part of Operation Tangpawas combat team and was stationed in Kashmir’s Anantnag region on Monday when he got injured.

In an operation in Kokernag 'Zoom' attacked terrorists and received two gunshot injuries. In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army Chinar Corps wish Zoom a speedy recovery and wrote, “Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hospital Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Soon after, Twitter flooded with messages as users while whishing about his speedy recovery started commenting calling him a "Hero", "Brave boy" and "the nation is proud of him". One of the micro-blogging users wrote, “Such exemplary bravery of Zoom deserves the highest commendation and compliments. God bless him with good health and may he serve for many more years to come.”

Another user also wished for the same and wrote, “Zoom praying for your speedy recovery...Get well soon Hope you get to play and get plenty of cuddles when you get well. Brave boy..”

The Indian Army Chinar Corps also shared a video of introducing Zoom and showcasing his training sessions and skills.