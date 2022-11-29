Indian Army Uses Kites To Hunt Enemy Drones During 'War Training' With US Near China Border | Watch

THE ARMED forces of India and the United States have been participating in their 18th joint training exercise in Uttarakhand’s Auli, close to the Chinese border. Indian Army troops are using trained Kites to prey on enemy drones in a first-of-its-kind usage of these birds, officials, as quoted by ANI said.

A capacity like this could help security forces in combating the threat posed by drones entering Indian territory from locations like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. On November 24, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a consignment of weapons and Indian currency that were dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba district of Jammu.

#WATCH | A Kite trained by the Indian Army to prey on drones displayed in action at the ongoing Indo-US wargame Yudhabhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Bjha3gKaNS — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

The Indian Army demonstrated the use of kites to prey on enemy drones during the ongoing joint training exercise Yuddh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand. The 18th edition of the Indo-US joint training exercise "Yudh Abhyas 22" commenced in Auli on Saturday.

During the exercise, one of the many videos that were released by ANI showed how assault dogs were used in anti-terrorist operations. As some people attempted to interfere with the security activities, a video showed an assault dog disengaging the weapon. These counter-terrorism operations are mostly conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2021, the Indo-US joint army drill was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska, US. According to a government statement, the 18th edition would witness participation from both Indian Army members of the ASSAM Regiment and US Army members of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division.

The armies of the two countries are also emphasising Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities while they are training.“Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity,” the statement had underlined earlier.