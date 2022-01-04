One can clearly see ochre coloured rocks typical of Ladakh that were not visible in the video shared by Chinese government mouthpieces a day earlier | ANI image

Leh/Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Chinese government mouthpieces on social media posted pictures of Chinese PLA troops unfurling their national flag in a location that the propaganda posts identify as Galwan valley, pictures of Indian Army with the tricolour in Galwan valley have now surfaced.

The pictures show Indian Army soldiers with the national flag and Dogra regiment flag along with Sig Sauer 716G2 rifles in snow-covered terrain of Galwan. One can clearly see ochre coloured rocks typical of Ladakh that were not visible in the video shared by Chinese government mouthpieces a day earlier. Union Minister Kirer Rijiju also shared the images of Indian Army jawans unfurling the national flag in Galwan valley, “Brave Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley on the occasion of #NewYear2022,” he wrote.

Brave Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley on the occasion of #NewYear2022

The friction between India and China at multiple places of strategic significance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh continues since April 2020. The friction culminated into a clash between the soldiers of two sides for the first time in decades on June 20, 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and unspecified casualties on the Chinese side.

India had objected to China’s observation post near the Patrol Point 14 (PP 14) that led to the clash.

Following the clash, a buffer zone was created by both Indian and Chinese sides in consensus, following which both sides moved back by nearly 2 kms from Patrol Point 14 to maintain a buffer zone.

At the either side of buffer zone, both Indian and Chinese sides maintain heavy deployment of troops.

A final resolution to break the standoff has not taken place despite 13 rounds of Corps Commander level talks.

