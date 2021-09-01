The Indian Army is all set to participate in the Russian Armed Forces' theatre-level exercises ZAPAD 2021 held at Nizhniy from September 3rd to 16th. A 200 member contingent of the Indian Army will participate in the multi-nation exercise.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army is going to participate in a multi-nation exercise ZAPAD 2021 scheduled to be held at Nizhniy, Russia from September 3rd to 16th, a statement from the Indian army said on Wednesday. A 200 member contingent of the Indian Army will participate in the theatre-level exercises of the Russian Armed Forces designed against terrorists.

"#IndianArmy contingent will participate in Multi Nation Exercise #ZAPAD2021 being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 03 to 16 Sep 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise," the Indian Army tweeted.

ZAPAD 2021 is one of the theatre-level exercises of the Russian Armed Forces. It will focus primarily on ops against terrorists. Over a dozen countries from the Eurasian and South Asian Regions will participate in the exercises. Chinese and Pakistan Army would take part as observers in the exercise according to the statement of the Indian Army.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations while they plan and execute this exercise.

The statement also mentioned that the Indian contingent has been put through a strenuous training schedule that encompasses all facets of conventional operations including mechanised, airborne, and heliborne, counter-terrorism, combat conditioning, and firing.

There will be 17 countries participating in the ZAPAD exercise that includes Mongolia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Russia, India, and Belarus. Pakistan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka are observers at the exercises.

