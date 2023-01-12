Indian Army To Commission Women Officers In Artillery Corps: Army Chief

Indian Army Chief today said that women officers will be commissioned in its artillery corps. A proposal for this has been sent to the Centre and the Army is hopeful that it will be accepted.

Indian Army's Chief General Major Manoj Pande has said today that women officers will be commissioned in the artillery corps.

Indian Army will commission women officers in its Corps of Artillery, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday. The Army has sent this proposal to the government and is hopeful that it will be accepted, the Army Chief added.

While speaking to media, Pande also said that the Indian Army has Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), to help in dealing with combat situations, news agency ANI reported.

“It is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country,” the General Major said.

 

(With agency inputs)

