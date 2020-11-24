The BrahMos Cruise Missile was test-fired at 10 am today morning by the Indian Army, which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile systems and hits the target successfully.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday test-fired the land-attack version of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory, which targeted another island. With this, the BrahMos Cruise Missile can now strike its target to an enhanced range of over 400 kilometres.

According to news agency ANI, quoting sources, the land-attack version of the BrahMos Cruise Missile was test-fired at 10 am today morning by the Indian Army, which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile systems and hits the target successfully.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class and recently DRDO has extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

The BrahMos Missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) of Russia. The BrahMos missile is a supersonic long-range cruise missile and can be fired from land, air and water. The missile system is developed with two variants for anti-ship and land-attack roles. The BrahMos missile system has also been inducted and is currently in use by the Indian Army as well as Indian Navy.

In the last two months, DRDO has been successful in testing both new and existing missile systems including the Shaurya missile system which can hit targets at over 800 km and technology demonstration vehicles for hypersonic missile technology.

Last month, the Indian Navy had also carried out the test firing of the BrahMos missile from its warship INS Chennai to showcase its capability to strike targets at ranges more than 400 km in high seas.

Earlier in September, the DRDO had successfully test-fired BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. The missile featured India-made boosters and Airframe sections along with several other Made-In-India sub-systems. The BrahMos land-attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8.

India is also working on finding export markets for the supersonic cruise missile which has been indigenised to a large extent by the DRDO under its project PJ 10.

After the launch of the joint venture between India and Russia in the late 90s, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has become a potent weapon for all three armed forces.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan