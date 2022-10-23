Indian Army Soldiers Celebrate Diwali Near LoC At 10,000 Ft Altitude; See Pics

Indian Army soldiers extend their best wishes on Diwali and asked the citizens not to worry about anything.

By Simran Srivastav
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 11:10 AM IST
Image Credits: ANI

THE festivities of Diwali have begun and Indian Army soldiers in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated Diwali at the last Army post near LoC at 10,000 feet altitude. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

An army soldier said, "We wish a very Happy Diwali to all Indians on the occasion of Diwali. Don't worry about anything. Indian Army is present at the last post in LoC Poonch."

Earlier, Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector also celebrated Diwali by lighting oil lamps. The Jawans performed Lakshmi pooja, singing Lakshmi-Ganesh arti and also burst crackers to celebrate the auspicious festival.

"I want to tell the countrymen not to worry and celebrate the festival with full joy," an Army jawan said.

"I want to wish the countrymen a very happy Diwali and assure them that our soldiers are alert and are keeping a vigil on the border," Col Iqbal Singh said.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Diwali 2022, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday, October 23rd and will witness a laser show in Ayodhya after paying obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He will also lead an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site and perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram.

The festivities of Diwali began with Dhanteras on October 22. Choti Diwali and Diwali will be celebrated on the same day this year. Whereas, Goverdhan Puja and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 25 and 26 respectively.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years. Lord Rama defeated Lankapati Ravana on Vijayadashami day and returned to Ayodhya with his wife Devi Sita and his brother Lakshmana on this day. Millions of diyas were lit to welcome him, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

