Pakistan had deployed its snipers along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir to help terrorists infiltrate into the Indian side.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Indian sniper killed a Pakistani snipper in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber sector. Although this happened in October a video of the incident has gone viral on social media now. In the viral footage of the Indian Army's operation, the Pakistani sniper is seen going down after being hit by the bullet from the Indian sniper. The Indian Army had used thermal imaging devices to locate the Pakistani sniper.

According to the Jagran Hindi, Pakistan had deployed its snipers along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir to help terrorists infiltrate into the Indian side. These snipers were tasked to target Indian soldiers coming in way of the terrorists during their bid to infiltrate.

However, Indian security agencies got the intel about Pakistan's evil designs of hate and informed the security forces deployed in Kashmir. Acting on the intelligence inputs, Indian forces also deployed their snipers to take on the Pakistani snipers hiding in the remote locations.

In the viral footage, an Indian sniper is seen taking a shot at the Pakistani sniper. The aim was perfect and and Pakistani sniper is seen falling to the ground as soon as the bullet hit him. Jagran English could not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

According to sources, the Indian soldier had used SAKO TRG 42 sniper rifle to take aim at the Pakistani sniper. The rifle is known for its 1200-meter-long range and has a night vision camera. Using the night vision camera, Indian snipers can see terrorists and Pakistani snipers infiltrating Indian territory even in the dark.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma