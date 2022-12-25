Indian Army Seizes War-Like Stores, AKS 74 Rifles, 12 Chinese Pistols In J&K's Uri

Police along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the general area of Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district (Image Credits: ANI)

THE Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 8 AKS 74 rifles and 12 Chinese pistols in the general area of Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, said Colonel Manish Punj was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"The war-like stores seized included 8 AKS 74 rifles with 24 magazines, 560 live rifle rounds, 12 Chinese pistols with 24 magazines, 224 live pistols rounds, 14 Pakistan and Chinese grenades along with 81 balloons with Pak flag," said Colonel Manish Punj.

This came after police arrested 17 people including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor, and a local shopkeeper on Friday in connection with a drug smuggling racket in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K | Police along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the general area of Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district: Colonel Manish Punj, Rashtriya Rifles pic.twitter.com/sJWo22lvOu — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

The arrests in the narcotics smuggling racket were made from Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

According to the police, a poultry shop owner, Muhammad Waseem Najar hailing from Darzipura village of Kupwara district was arrested after recovery of some narcotic quantity from his house.

After the investigation, Wasim confessed to being a part of a huge group of drug peddlers and revealed the names of some of his associates belonging to the Kupwara district and Uri area of district Baramulla.

"In subsequent raids, 16 more persons were arrested, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor, and others. Policemen arrested were working as SPOs in the department," the police had said.

Earlier, the police had mentioned that Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist handler originally belonging to Keran in the Kupwara district has surfaced to be the main supplier of narcotics to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of the Line of Control (LoC).

After Tahmeed's revelation, the police recovered two packets weighing close to 2 kgs of heroin-like narcotic substance.

Tahmeed used to transport it to Kupwara o sell it among his other arrested associates to earn huge amounts of money.

Reportedly, nearly 5 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 5 crore have been pumped into the market by the module headed by Tahmeed Khan during the last three months.